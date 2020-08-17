Hit Netflix documentary series Tiger King is reportedly returning for a second season.

The first season focussed on the feud between eccentric zoo owner Joe Exotic and Big Cat Rescue owner Carole Baskin.

According to The Sun, Netflix has obtained the rights to a follow-up season, which will see the return of (the currently incarcerated) Joe Exotic, along with Dillon Passage and Jeff Lowe.

Baskin is also set to star in the second season but is reportedly demanding a hefty fee of $1 million.

The Big Cat Rescue owner most recently made headlines for claiming that rapper Cardi B's use of tigers in her WAP video was "damaging".

Kylie Jenner features in the new Cardi B music video - WAP one of the most sexually explicit videos of the year. Video / Cardi B

The rapper, 27, called the Tiger King star and animal rights activist's claims "ridiculous" in an interview with Vice, according to the Daily Mail.

"I'm not gonna engage with Carole Baskin on that," she said. "Like, that's just ridiculous you know? Oh, Lord."

Cardi B then brought up a popular conspiracy theory about Baskin, accusing Carole of murdering her second husband Don Lewis, who went missing in 1997 and was declared dead in 2002.

"Like, girl you killed your godd**n husband," she said.

Baskin responded to Cardi's comment saying that she was trying to "deflect the conversation".

"When most people are called out for their involvement in cruelty to animals they know there is no justification that will persuade others so they have to deflect the conversation to something else," she told Mirror Online.