Singer Taylor Swift has called on fans to vote early, citing President Donald Trump's "calculated dismantling" of the US postal service to help sway votes in the upcoming election.

Swift took to Twitter to unpack the recent changes to the US postal service, which includes the reduction of operating hours and removing letter collection boxes.

The singer has blamed Trump for the changes, going as far as calling him a "cheat".

"Trump's calculated dismantling of USPS proves one thing clearly: He is WELL AWARE that we do not want him as our president. He's chosen to blatantly cheat and put millions of Americans' lives at risk in an effort to hold on to power," she said.

She continued, "Donald Trump's ineffective leadership gravely worsened the crisis that we are in and he is now taking advantage of it to subvert and destroy our right to vote and vote safely. Request a ballot early. Vote early."

The tweets from the outspoken singer come during increasing scrutiny against the US federal government and its handling of the US Postal Service.

Trump said he opposed funding the service because of mail-in voting - fueling allegations that he is manipulating the Postal Service for his own political gain come November.

The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has led to record-shattering levels of voting-by-mail in the US rather than voting in person.

Trump has tried to restrict the voting method because he says it will hurt his re-election chances and Republicans across the board.

On Thursday, Trump frankly acknowledged that he's starving the Postal Service of that money to make it harder to process an expected surge of mail-in ballots.

"Now, they need that money in order to make the Post Office work, so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots," Trump said in an interview with Fox Business' Maria Bartiromo. "That's election money basically."

"If they don't get those two items, that means you can't have universal mail-in voting," he explained of both the USPS funding and the overall Democratic top line number of $3 trillion.