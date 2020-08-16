A former staffer on The Ellen DeGeneres Show claimed the programme's environment could be compared to the film The Devil Wears Prada amid "toxic" workplace allegations.

The anonymous camera assistant called in to an Australian radio show to open up about her experiences on Ellen, revealing the type of interactions she had with the host.

The former Ellen worker said the work environment was "toxic" and that the mood changed when DeGeneres entered the room.

The ex-employee said: "I worked there for a little over a year. It's kind of like The Devil Wears Prada. Everyone is trying to make it to the (end of a) year. It's just a badge of honour to have that and have it on your resume.

"Most people are told, 'When Ellen enters the room, you and your entire crew need to leave'," they went on. "Sometimes her bodyguards come forward first and you kind of see them and you know to leave and that's it."

People have called for Ellen DeGeneres to be cancelled amid the claims. Photo / File

The former camera assistant claims DeGeneres likely had no idea "what's going on in her own show at all, and has "no idea" who everyone was on set.

She also alleges employees were told "if you don't lke it here you can leave" and that there were thousands of others "lining up" to take their job.

Earlier this month, DeGeneres, 62, sent out an apology memo to all staff members on her show in the wake of a Buzzfeed report which collated stories from 10 former and one current Ellen employee – all speaking anonymously – who described a "toxic work environment" with a culture of "racism, fear and intimidation".

The Ellen Show is now also facing an internal company investigation by WarnerMedia after dozens of employees came forward in a new bombshell report, alleging sexual harassment and misconduct by some of the show's top executive producers.

In her apology letter, DeGeneres admitted she hadn't been "able to stay on top of everything" as her brand grew.

"My name is on the show and everything we do and I take responsibility for that," she wrote.

"Alongside Warner Bros, we immediately began an internal investigation and we are taking steps, together, to correct the issues. As we've grown exponentially, I've not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I'd want them done. Clearly some didn't. That will now change and I'm committed to ensuring this does not happen again."

US talkshow queen Ellen DeGeneres has been hit by claims of bullying, and some wonder whether her professional reputation will ever recover. Photo / Getty Images

DeGeneres promised to do her "part" in pushing herself and others "to learn and grow".

"We all have to be more mindful about the way our words and actions affect others, and I'm glad the issues at our show were brought to my attention," she said.

"I promise to do my part in continuing to push myself and everyone around me to learn and grow. It's important to me and to Warner Bros that everyone who has something to say can speak up and feels safe doing so."