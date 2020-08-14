Miley Cyrus has admitted she lost her virginity to Liam Hemsworth at the age of 16.

The newly single singer made the revelation on an episode of Barstool Sports' Call Her Daddy podcast.

"I didn't go all the way with a dude until I was 16, but I ended up marrying the guy," she revealed.

Cyrus and Hemsworth first got together in 2008 when she was 15, while filming The Last Song.

She turned 16 on November 23 of that year.

Their pair got engaged in 2012 but broke things off the following year, only to reconcile in 2015 and eventually marry in December 2018.

The marriage lasted less than a year, and they split in August 2019.

Cyrus also revealed to podcast host Alexandra Cooper that: "The first time I ever hooked up with anyone, it was a girl — two of them, actually".

Yesterday reports emerged that Cyrus and her current boyfriend Cody Simpson had broken up for the second time.

According to TMZ, Cyrus and Simpson split in the last few weeks but it's "unclear right now what led to the break-up".