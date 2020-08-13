Kiwi radio star Polly "PJ" Harding has been gifted flights home to New Zealand for her 30th birthday.

Harding was given the tickets on-air by her KIIS 1011 co-star Jason Hawkins, and burst into tears at the thoughtful gift.

"This means so much to me, because I know a lot of people don't know when they'll be able to go home," she said.

"People have been doing it so tough this lockdown, especially people who live alone like you at the moment," Hawkins explained.

"You haven't seen your family in eight months, your boyfriend lives in another country."

Earlier this month, Harding revealed details of life inside Victoria's harsh lockdown regime.

She told Newstalk ZB's Kerre McIvor that life in lockdown had been "quite lonely" but she had bought a cat during Melbourne's last lockdown and her new pet was bringing her "a lot of joy".

Her co-host Hawkins told McIvor that there was frustration in the community over delays in announcing details of what businesses would be directly impacted by the lockdown.

He said the virus was "running wild" in aged care facilities and that controlling the spread there needed to be the state government's first priority.

"The next six weeks are do-or-die, we have to make it work," he said.

Harding said that as time dragged on, Victorians were growing fatigued with relying on technology like Zoom to stay in touch with work colleagues and loved ones.

Hawkins said the "hard bit" was the taste of freedom that Victorians had, before the dramatic spike in case numbers forced the government into the new lockdown.

The pair said that they hoped that Victorians would be able to see the process through and that the restrictions would be effective in banishing the virus.