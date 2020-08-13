Model Chrissy Teigen is pregnant with her third child, debuting her baby bump in John Legend's latest music video.

In the video for Wild released yesterday, Teigen, Legend and their two children Luna and Miles can be seen playing on a beach - before the camera zooms in to reveal her baby bump.

Teigen and Legend tied the knot in 2013 in Italy. The pair welcomed Luna three years later, followed by Miles in 2018.

When trying to get pregnant the second time, Chrissy revealed she'd given up alcohol and was embarking on IVF treatment.

She told Cosmopolitan magazine at the time: "I used to think it was kind of nutty to have to go totally sober.

"But now I get it. I don't want to be that person... I have to fix myself. I was, point blank, just drinking too much," the Lip Sync Battle host admitted.

"I got used to being in hair and make-up and having a glass of wine. Then that glass of wine would carry over into me having one before the awards show. And then a bunch at the awards show.

"And then I felt bad for making kind of an ass of myself to people that I really respected. And that feeling, there's just nothing like that. You feel horrible. It's not a good look for me, for John, for anybody.

"A lot of stuff's about to come," Chrissy continued. "We're going to try to have a child. This is for us to try to get in the zone of 'let's travel, let's be away together, let's see our closest friends,' and then we're going to have to do something super hard, which is the IVF process, all over again."

Of beginning the fertility treatment again John said: "I wouldn't say we can't conceive naturally, but I would say that it's enough of a challenge where it felt like we needed help.

"We're lucky that we're living in an age where we can conceive in other ways. [IVF] brought us Luna and hopefully it will bring us a few more awesome kids, too."