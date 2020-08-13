Say no to conspiracy theories

You may have noticed conspiracy thinking flooding your Facebook feed and the rise of t political parties mobilising people with their ideas about the pandemic and alleging a cover-up. Canadian filmmaker Kirby Ferguson believes that people make sense of a complex, chaotic, and uncertain world in different ways — that people are either evidence seekers or magical thinkers.

"Those who tend towards magical thinking arrive at explanations that are based primarily on instinct, emotion, feelings, and gut reaction while evidence seekers mostly rely on scientific and reasoning." He says magical thinking only serves to criticise and second guess and whereas evidence seeking is about finding solutions. He also suggests there are six aspects of magical thinking:

1. Obsession with symbols and codes (e.g. pizza as a "deep state" code for child trafficking)

2. Dot connecting (e.g. linking 5G with Covid-19)

3. Behind every event is a plan concocted by a person (e.g. "deep state" conspiracy)

4. Purity (e.g. the Satanic panic and heavy metal music)

5. Apocalypse is nigh (e.g. the "deep state" again)

6. Preoccupation with good and evil (e.g. liberals are not only wrong but evil)

