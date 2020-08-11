New Zealand group Sol3 Mio have postponed their Auckland arena concert as Auckland returns to level 3 lockdown.
The show was due to take place at Spark Arena on tomorrow night, August 13.
The group, consisting of Pene Pati, Amitai Pati and Moses Mackay posted an update to fans this morning.
"We are disappointed and we know you will be too, but the most important thing is that we all work together to beat Covid-19 again," Sol3 Mio said in a statement.
The trio are known for combining classic opera with a touch of comedy.
The promoters say that at this stage the concert is not cancelled, and it will be rescheduled for a later date.
All ticket holders will receive updates about the new dates.
The event was to follow on from their hugely popular live-streamed Spark Session during lockdown earlier this year, and the group were set to perform with a live orchestra.
We Love Aotearoa, a music, family fun day and virtual reality event scheduled to take place this weekend has also been postponed.
The event comprised of a whānau fun day from 11-3pm and a concert from 4.30-11pm. Both events were to take place at Auckland's Shed 10 and The Cloud.
The concert event was to be headlined by Kiwi acts The Black Seeds, Ladi 6, Leisure, and JessB. The Hits radio host Anika Moa was scheduled to headline the family event.
We Still Love Aotearoa Last evening Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Dr. Ashley Bloomfield announced Auckland will move into COVID-19 Alert Level 3 from midday Wednesday, August 12th to Friday, August 14th. In respect of the government's request, we have postponed the celebrations for We Love Aotearoa, which were planned to take place this weekend, Saturday 15 & Sunday 16 August, at Queens Wharf in Auckland. This includes the following events: We Love Aotearoa (R18) ticketed event We Love Aotearoa - Whānau Fun Day We Love VR The international group of friends behind the campaign are confident the people of Aotearoa will overcome this setback as valiantly as they have done before. "We look forward to rescheduling We Love Aotearoa and celebrating New Zealand's success yet again. Kia kaha and much aroha to all." says event founder, Gabe Newell. The We Aotearoa, Whānau Fun Day, and We VR events were created to celebrate the 'the team of 5 million' and their great accomplishments as a united country. The celebration was created by a group of friends from around the world who found themselves based in Auckland as COVID-19 spread throughout the globe. Whilst being here they have been overwhelmed by the Manaakitanga and Aroha they have received from the people of Aotearoa. "We are confident New Zealand will deal with this outbreak in the same way it has dealt with the virus better than any other country in the world to date." says Teagan Klein, co-organiser of We Aotearoa.
Organisers expect the event to go ahead at a later date.
The event was organised to thank New Zealand's "team of five million" by a team of people who found themselves based in Auckland as the virus spread throughout the world.