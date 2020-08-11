New Zealand group Sol3 Mio have postponed their Auckland arena concert as Auckland returns to level 3 lockdown.

The show was due to take place at Spark Arena on tomorrow night, August 13.

The group, consisting of Pene Pati, Amitai Pati and Moses Mackay posted an update to fans this morning.

"We are disappointed and we know you will be too, but the most important thing is that we all work together to beat Covid-19 again," Sol3 Mio said in a statement.

The trio are known for combining classic opera with a touch of comedy.

The promoters say that at this stage the concert is not cancelled, and it will be rescheduled for a later date.

All ticket holders will receive updates about the new dates.

The event was to follow on from their hugely popular live-streamed Spark Session during lockdown earlier this year, and the group were set to perform with a live orchestra.

With Auckland moving to Level 3 tomorrow, our Spark Sessions concert at Spark Arena will not go ahead this Thursday. At... Posted by SOL3 MIO on Tuesday, 11 August 2020

We Love Aotearoa, a music, family fun day and virtual reality event scheduled to take place this weekend has also been postponed.

The event comprised of a whānau fun day from 11-3pm and a concert from 4.30-11pm. Both events were to take place at Auckland's Shed 10 and The Cloud.

The concert event was to be headlined by Kiwi acts The Black Seeds, Ladi 6, Leisure, and JessB. The Hits radio host Anika Moa was scheduled to headline the family event.

Organisers expect the event to go ahead at a later date.

"We look forward to rescheduling We Love Aotearoa and celebrating New Zealand's success yet again. Kia kaha and much aroha to all." says event founder, Gabe Newell.

"We are confident New Zealand will deal with this outbreak in the same way it has dealt with the virus better than any other country in the world to date." says co-organiser Teagan Klein.

The event was organised to thank New Zealand's "team of five million" by a team of people who found themselves based in Auckland as the virus spread throughout the world.