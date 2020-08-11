TVNZ have announced today that Hayley Holt is leaving her Breakfast presenting role.

Holt is joining the 1NEWS sports team, and newsreader Jenny-May Clarkson will move into the presenting slot for the morning news show.

Holt will move into sports presenting alongside Andrew Saville on 1 NEWS at Six, rotating with Saville throughout the week.

In a statement, she said: "Sport has been part of my life ever since I can remember and I'm excited to be bringing viewers these great stories alongside Sav.

"It's going to be hard to leave my Breakfast whanau after nearly three years on the show. We've had such an amazing time working together and I'm so grateful for the team's support as I take on this new role with 1 NEWS at Six."

Clarkson moves from her news-reading role to presenting on Monday August 17, and Holt begins her new sport role on August 24.

Hayley Holt is leaving Breakfast. Photo / Supplied

Jenny-May said in a statement: "I'm really excited for my beautiful friend. 1 NEWS at Six reaches so many people each evening and I know they'll benefit from her expertise and passion for sport but also her fun-loving spirit. I'm going to miss working together, but the whole Breakfast team will be watching and cheering her on."

The newsreader is yet to be announced, however Matty McLean and John Campbell will remain on the Breakfast show, TVNZ said.

Earlier this year, Holt shared with Breakfast viewers tragic news that she had suffered a miscarriage. She was due to give birth to her son in July.

"As we're sure you can understand, this is difficult news to share and we're asking you to assist us in respecting Hayley's privacy both while she's at home and when she returns to Breakfast," TVNZ tweeted when Holt lost her baby.

Holt announced she was pregnant with her first child live on Breakfast in January.

In June she returned to work on the show and opened up about what she went through.

She shared with viewers on Breakfast: "I've been through a horrible, horrible experience but the thing that I got out of it was the blessings. I was really made aware of my blessings and the love of my family and my mum and dad and everybody who supported us," she said.

Clarkson joined Breakfast as a newsreader in September last year, replacing Daniel Faitaua who took up the role as TVNZ's Europe correspondent.