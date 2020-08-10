Millie Elder-Holmes has spoken out on her "sad and frustrating" experience isolating at an Auckland hotel.

"Isolation is a little weird; It's a lot of time alone to think, which is good and bad depending on your mental health," she admitted on Facebook.

"Having a small routine helps, ie; wakeup get out of bed, make the bed, shower, choose your outfit for the day. The first couple days I sloth lifed it, and it wasn't the go. I got a bit sad and frustrated."

Elder-Holmes went on to explain how she is keeping entertained for the required 14-day quarantine period.

"I always like to bring it back to me and focus on what I can actually change and have effect on and that's me. So thank god for WiFi, good friends, video chat, dog videos, and Netflix."

Last week she praised the hotel staff for their service.

"Can I say the airport & hotel staff, as well as everyone helping process and explain isolating to us, has been amazing. We have no idea how lucky we are to have this type of treatment available to us."

"A hotel, WiFi, free food ... that is unheard of for a majority of the rest of the world. Feeling extremely grateful to be home, safe and sound and in good health and with a bed to sleep in."

The 32-year-old adopted daughter of late broadcaster Paul Holmes and Hinemoa Elder has been living in Greece since the death of Holmes, and the murder of her partner of seven years, Connor Morris. Her biological father lives in Greece.

In March, six months after accusing a different partner of domestic violence, she revealed she had purchased a house in Christchurch.

"There are a few things that I have been keeping quite about But ... I'm moving home! I have bought a home in Ōtautahi (Christchurch) and will be relocating after the summer, in about 5-6 months, or whenever this virus blows over," she wrote on Facebook.

"This decision is something I've been thinking about since last year. And more so after my last trip home. I had initially ruled it out because I assumed it would be too stressful for Maui (one of her two dogs)."

At the time she explained it was an involved and lengthy process shipping a dog from Greece to New Zealand.

"Aside from the paperwork, health testing, customs clearance, quarantine etc I wanted to make sure both boys would be okay mentally with such a trip. So I've been working with a behaviourist around the extended period of crated travel involved."