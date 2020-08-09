Talent show judge and entertainment industry mogul Simon Cowell is recovering from back surgery, according to reports.

Speaking to The Sun, a source revealed the extent of Cowell's injuries.

Simon reportedly missed damaging his spinal cord by one centimetre, with the source explaining: "It was a really, really bad fall - but he's very lucky to have escaped with the injuries he has. Had he damaged the spinal cord he could have been looking at life in a wheelchair, but thanks to the doctors he is hopeful of making a full recovery."

Cowell suffered an accident when he was riding his e-bike at his home in California and was reportedly left in shock and suffered "massive amounts of pain", a source says.

The source told Page Six Cowell is "now in recovery and is asleep".

The source said his surgery was extensive: "He had to have a big surgery, he's got a number of breaks and has had to have a metal rod put in his back."

A spokesperson for Cowell told CNN: "He was taken to hospital where they operated overnight, he's under observation and is doing fine."

The X Factor boss and America's Got Talent judge was trying out his e-bike at home with his partner Lauren Silverman, their 6-year-old son Eric and Silverman' 14-year-old son Adam.

The bike accident may have put a spanner in the works for his next television appearance. He was set to appear on America's Got Talent on Tuesday for the first live show.

British broadcaster Piers Morgan was among those who sent Cowell his good wishes.

He wrote: "So sorry to hear this. Sounds like a very nasty accident. I wish Simon a successful operation and a full & speedy recovery. "

Cowell has been embarking on a weight loss journey during lockdown, and he told Extra in May that he is eating well and looking after his body.

"I'm a doing a bit of cooking," he said. "I'm exercising. Funny enough, more during this time as well, sticking to the diet."

He revealed to the publication that he lost 27kg since embarking on his health and fitness journey in 2019.

According to the Sun, the 59-year-old was instructed to make "drastic lifestyle changes" after falling down the stairs in the middle of the night in October 2017".

He was reportedly rushed to hospital and told he had to stop bingeing on sausage rolls, hamburgers and his favourite jam tarts made by his personal chefs.

Doctors also warned against him living "like a vampire" by staying awake all night every night until 8am - saying it had to stop.

- Additional reporting BANG! Showbiz.