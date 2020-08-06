A cornerstone of entertainment television is no longer after one of the world's biggest entertainment news shows was cancelled.

Variety reports E! News has been canned, along with Pop of the Morning and In the Room.

According to Variety, NBC Universal, which owns the channel, made the changes to streamline its programming, and a source says the impact of Covid-19 had a part to play in the decision to axe the shows.

The show's anchors are Lilliana Vazquez and Scott Tweedie, who began their roles show this year.

Several big names have previously helmed E! News, including a six-year stint by Ryan Seacrest (2006-2012, and Giuliana Rancic who fronted the show from 2002-2015. She returned in 2018 and left again in 2019.

E! has reportedly canned its news programme. Photo / Getty Images

E! News moved from Los Angeles to New York last year. According to Variety, future in-studio productions will return to LA.

The celebrity news show first aired in 1991. It went on hiatus in March this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

E! News is known as the flagship news show for awards show coverage. It screens on Sky in New Zealand.