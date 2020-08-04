A former producer of The Ellen DeGeneres Show has spoken out against Ellen DeGeneres and has criticised the celebrities defending her.

Hedda Muskat says she was the first hire on the show when it began in 2003, and she says DeGeneres does not deserve the platform that she has.

The Ellen Show is undergoing an internal investigation by WarnerMedia amid allegations of a "toxic work environment", following a report from Buzzfeed where 10 former and one current workers on the show came forward to accuse the show's three executive producers Ed Glavin, Mary Connelly and Andy Lassner, of "bullying".

Speaking to ZM's Breakfast show, Muskat told hosts Fletch, Vaughan and Megan about her experience working on the show. The former producer doubled down on recent allegations against executive producer Ed Glavin from staff on the show and about the show's negative culture.

"So my experience [was] everything that you've been reading about her is true," Muskat says.

'Walking on eggshells'

Muskat was hired to work on the show in 2003. She says once Glavin was hired, a "culture of fear" was created in the show's workplace.

"Ellen knew about it, he would yell in front of her at us in a room, he would just be going off on people ... so from that moment on we were walking on eggshells. We were always afraid."

Muskat was asked if DeGeneres was at fault for the toxic workplace allegations.

"The toxic environment was there from the beginning, so 16 years later for her to come out and say she was not aware of it is quite shocking," Muskat says.

She was let go after the first season, and says she was told not to talk to Ellen and wanted her assistants to pitch her segments to DeGeneres instead.

She accused DeGeneres of picking her favourites early on and says there are two sides to the talk show host fans think they know.

"She was toxic to be around, that's how I would frame it. She wouldn't look you in the eye, she was very dismissive," Muskat says.

"You see two Ellens - the talented one you see on screen and the one who doesn't deserve any sort of humanitarian awards."

"Her apology is 16 years too late," the former producer says.

"As an executive producer on the show she [DeGeneres] is the one who made all the rules, these were her rules that Ed [Glavin] was following."

"She's not deserving on the show," Muskat says.

Stars defend DeGeneres

Celebrities Katy Perry and Kevin Hart are among stars who have publically defended DeGeneres following the tirade of allegations.

Perry, who has appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show many times, took to Twitter on Tuesday to show her support.

The Roar singer wrote: "I know I can't speak for anyone else's experience besides my own but I want to acknowledge that I have only ever had positive takeaways from my time with Ellen & on the @theellenshow.

"I think we all have witnessed the light and continual fight for equality that she has brought to the world through her platform for decades.

"Sending you love & a hug, friend."

Kevin Hart has hailed Degeneres as "one of the dopest people on the planet" following the allegations against her talk show.

In an Instagram post, Kevin wrote: "It's crazy to see my friend go thru what she's going thru publicly. I have known Ellen for years and I can honestly say that she's one of the dopest people on the f****** planet. She has treated my family and my team with love and respect from day 1.

"The internet has become a crazy world of negativity....we are falling in love with peoples down fall. It's honestly sad...When did we get here? I stand by the ones that I know and that I love. Looking forward to the future where we get back to loving one another....this hate s*** has to stop. Hopefully it goes out of style soon. [sic]"

The Central Intelligence star also noted he wasn't trying to "disregard the feelings" of those who have made allegations against DeGeneres' producers.

He added: "This post is not meant to disregard the feelings of others and their experiences....It's simply to show what my experiences have been with my friend. Love you for life Ellen. [sic]"

However, Muskat called for the public to listen to the staff members, like assistants and people who have worked closely with DeGeneres behind the scenes.

"All we need is one more person to come out like me, one more person. Not a Katy Perry, not all the 'billionaires' who are saying 'oh she's so great'. Yeah, you're billionaires, you all hang out together."

