Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are "very much together".

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the NBA player - whose daughter True is 2 - split last year after Tristan kissed Kardashian family friend Jordyn Woods at a party.

But after Kardashian and Thompson have been spending more time together to co-parent their daughter, sources claim the bond between them has grown once more, and they're now officially giving their romance a second try.

An insider told People magazine: "She loves having him around. He has the best relationship with True. And he has been amazing to Khloe too. They are very much together and Khloe is beyond happy. They have been living in kind of a bubble and Khloe enjoys it."

Advertisement

However, the couple's romance is likely to be tested once the NBA season begins and Thompson has to travel around the country with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The source added: "Tristan's travelling was always a concern. This is when he would mess up their relationship. She hopes that Tristan has changed though so they can continue to be together as a family."

Meanwhile, the Good American co-founder recently said she is "really grateful" to be able to co-parent with Thompson amid the coronavirus pandemic without any animosity between them.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson split last year after a cheating scandal. Photo / Getty Images

Speaking last month, she said: "We're doing a great job and I'm really grateful that we're able to. I come from a family that, you know, my mom and my dad, they would have dinner once a week. And my stepdad and my dad would play golf once a week together.

So, I come from a family that ... just because people aren't together doesn't mean you have to be rude or they're out of your life. You share children with them and you want to kind of have this blended family. So, I'm just used to that. I'm sure it's so weird to so many people."

And the 36-year-old television personality thinks Thompson has been "amazing" and "so helpful" during the current health crisis.

She added: "He's been so amazing during this quarantine, he's been so helpful. You know, when you can't rely on so many other people's help, it's so great that you have like, essentially he's your partner, he's True's dad. And I need his help more now."