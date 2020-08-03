Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have jetted off on holiday to "work things out".

Kanye, 43, recently claimed he has been trying to divorce Kim, 39 - the mother of his four children North, seven, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, 14 months - for the past two years and the couple have now embarked on a family vacation to strengthen their union.

According to TMZ, during Kim's recently visit to their Wyoming ranch, where Kanye has been staying, the couple decided to take a family trip with their children.