An ex-producer for Ellen DeGeneres has revealed she would laugh at staff when they were being told off.

Hedda Muskat, who joined the show in 2003, told website The Wrap that DeGeneres fostered a "culture of fear".

She recalled an incident when DeGeneres "giggled" as a crew member was "berated" by executive producer Ed Glavin - who other staff members have claimed touched them "inappropriately".

"He [Glavin] just went off on them. His whole face turned red ... We were stunned," she said.

"I was waiting for Ellen to say something like, "Whoa, Ed, don't talk like that". But do you know what she did? She giggled."

"She [DeGeneres] crossed her legs up on the chair and she said, 'Well, I guess every production needs their dog'."

Muskat is the latest employee to speak out about problems on the show's set - and her claims corroborate those made by dozens of other staffers who also assert that "bullying" was rife.

Ellen mocked her staff in 2013 by revealing their Facebook photos posted to their personal pages to the audience.

"I had never seen this before, I had never been around a toxic host," she told The Wrap.

Muskat also claims she was "pushed out" of the job for a younger, less experienced replacement - after she refused to hand over a list of contacts she had spent her whole career building.

Muskat says she was "repeatedly sidelined in favour of a younger male producer and slowly stripped of responsibilities like writing her own segments".

The following year, partway through the show's second season and after helping the show win two Emmy Awards, she was fired by Glavin.

Muskat's story comes after DeGeneres issued a memo to staffers saying she was "taking steps ... to correct" issues with her employees.

Former Today show executive producer Neil Breen revealed Ellen's army of producers 'controlled everything' about the interview.

Dozens of employees of The Ellen DeGeneres Show have also come forward in a new bombshell report, alleging sexual harassment and misconduct by some of the show's top executive producers.

Many of the allegations centre upon head writer and executive producer Keith Leman, who has been accused of groping and propositioning male staff members.

Others allege they were inappropriately touched by producer Ed Glavin, who is reportedly parting ways with The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"Even though I was being abused [at work] constantly, Ed putting his arm around you in the control room was like the nicest experience you had all day, as messed up as that sounds," one female former employee said.

Co-executive producer Jonathan Norman was accused of attempting to perform oral sex on one male employee, an allegation Norman is "100 per cent categorically denying". The other producers named have not yet responded to the allegations.

In total, Buzzfeed spoke to 47 current and former Ellen DeGeneres Show employees, with these disturbing new allegations adding to the claims made in an earlier Buzzfeed report published two weeks ago.

This new report comes just hours after DeGeneres broke her silence about the mounting allegations surrounding her show in an apology letter to staff that was also published in The Hollywood Reporter.

DeGeneres' language in the letter suggests she wasn't fully aware of the alleged workplace culture at the talk show she's hosted for more than 2700 episodes over the past 17 years.

She opens by saying she wanted the show to be a "place of happiness" and is "disappointed to learn that this has not been the case".

She let me get so close to the Golden Globe😊. Love you Ellen.

Ps. Good luck finding me in this pic. pic.twitter.com/udgIVd7VG5 — Ed Glavin (@EdGlavin) January 7, 2020

"As we've grown exponentially, I've not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I'd want them done. Clearly some didn't. That will now change and I'm committed to ensuring this does not happen again," she says.

"I'm also learning that people who work with me and for me are speaking on my behalf and misrepresenting who I am and that has to stop."

But many on social media have accused DeGeneres of passing the buck and deflecting responsibility onto others.

Employees speaking anonymously in today's Buzzfeed report expressed disbelief that DeGeneres could have been unaware of what was allegedly going on.

"She knows," one former employee said. "She knows s**t goes on, but also she doesn't want to hear it." However, other former workers said they doubted DeGeneres would have been aware as top staff "insulate" her from what happens on set.

Variety reported this week that The Ellen DeGeneres Show "has become the subject of an internal investigation by Warner Media" following the reports of workplace issues on the series.

Executives reportedly sent a memo to staff last week saying they have engaged an employee relations group and a third-party firm, "who will interview current and former staffers about their experiences on set", said Variety.

Buzzfeed's earlier report collated stories from 10 former and one current Ellen employee – all speaking anonymously – who had described a "toxic work environment" with a culture of "racism, fear and intimidation".

"That 'be kind' bulls**t only happens when the cameras are on. It's all for show," one former employee is quoted as saying.