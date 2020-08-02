There is speculation Ellen DeGeneres' replacement is already lined up, following reports the star is planning to call it quits.

DeGeneres offered staff a formal apology this week, following reports of an internal investigating being launched into the show's "toxic" workplace environment.

The Sun reports The Late Late Show host James Corden could take up DeGeneres' talk show role, reportedly worth US$50 million ($75 million) a year.

A source told The Sun NBC Entertainment Chairman Paul Telegdy is "a huge fan of James" and that Corden is "high on his wanted list for talent and a long-term replacement for Ellen."

The sourced added: "James Corden was being eyed for Ellen's job in the long term before any of this came to light."

There are claims Ellen's replacement is already lined up after reports the star plans to quit. Photo / Getty Images

Corden also reportedly turned down a five-year deal, and he is only contracted until 2022. The source argued the British star's smart reinvention of his "graveyard" slot, with viral segments like Carpool Karaoke giving his show global recognition.

"Replacing Ellen was always going to be a tough challenge, but he is a natural fit and easy transition."

On Saturday, DailyMail.com reported that Ellen plans to walk away from her talk show empire.

The insider said: "She feels like she can't go on and the only way to recover from her personal brand is to shut down the show."

The online popularity of James Corden, pictured here singing a duet with Elton John, makes him the likely pick to replace Ellen, the source claims. Photo / The Late Late Show

It comes after staff reportedly hit back at the host's apology following accusations of bullying by the show's executives.

"Don't think for a minute anything she has said in that apology means anything. She created and then enabled this toxic culture to go on for so long," one staffer told DailyMail.com.

However, the Executive Producer of the talk show, Andy Lassner, has denied DeGeneres plans to quit.

"Nobody is going off the air," he said on Twitter, in response to the suggestion Ellen may be axed, The Huffington Post reports.