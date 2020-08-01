Britney Spears has broken his silence over the star's conservatorship, slamming those criticising the arrangement.

The 38-year-old musician has fans concerned over a series of strange Instagram posts.

Her 68-year-old father Jamie told Page Six: "All these conspiracy theorists don't know anything. The world don't have a clue," he said.

He added: "I love my daughter. I love all my kids. But this is our business. It's private."

His comment comes after a petition gained more than 100,000 signatures claiming the star should be freed from the conservatorship. The fan who started the petition said: "She can control her own life. Her team has kept quiet for years and now it's time for Britney to speak! She's been held against her will and kept quiet for too long."

According to People magazine, Jamie was responsible for overseeing the pop star's affairs and estate from 2008-2019, and the singer's "care-manager" Jodi Montgomery is now her acting conservator.

Spears' recent Instagram post of herself in a bikini with henna paint saw fans flood the comments with their messages of concern.

"Are you okay????? I feel like this is a code," wrote one follower.

"This is getting more and more scary," said another.

Spears' father isn't the only family member to address the claims about Britney's wellbeing. Her brother Bryan recently gave an interview where he said she has "always wanted to get out of" the conservatorship arrangement.

Spears has had the arrangement since her 2008 breakdown, and has not had control of her life or finances since.

Bryan told the As NOT Seen on TV podcast: "We kind of came together and not everybody agreed with it either; everyone had their own opinion like, maybe we should do it this way or that way," he said.

"But at the end I think we made the right choice."