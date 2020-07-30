The Ellen DeGeneres show is under fire for allegations of workplace bullying - and now Ellen herself has spoken out.

Ellen addressed the alleged workplace misconduct in a letter to staff, obtained by the Hollywood Reporter.

It comes after a Buzzfeed investigation reported a host of previous employees' anonymous accounts of intimidation, racism, unjust termination and a "toxic" workplace culture.

The report led to an in-house investigation by WarnerMedia, now largely complete.

Ellen noted that steps would be taken to "correct the issues".

"As we've grown exponentially, I've not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I'd want them done. Clearly some didn't," she wrote in the letter to staff.

"That will now change and I'm committed to ensuring this does not happen again."

Neither she nor Warner Brothers would comment on the fate of certain staff members, but sources say executive producer Ed Glavin, who's at the centre of many of the claims, is among those who will be let go.

Glavin said in a statement to Buzzfeed about its reporting that he along with other producers had "strived to create an open, safe and inclusive work environment".

Ellen addressed allegations of workplace bullying in a letter to staff. Photo / Getty Images

"We are truly heartbroken and sorry to learn that even one person in our production family has had a negative experience. It's not who we are and not who we strive to be, and not the mission Ellen has set for us."

Ellen acknowledged the irony of the allegations as she herself had called the show "a place of happiness".

"As someone who was judged and nearly lost everything for just being who I am, I truly understand and have deep compassion for those being looked at differently, or treated unfairly, not equal, or – worse – disregarded," she wrote.

A Warner Bros. spokesperson told the Hollywood Reporter that they took the allegations very seriously.

"WarnerMedia interviewed dozens of current and former employees about the environment at The Ellen DeGeneres Show. It was important to both Warner Bros. and Ellen that as many people as possible attached to the program could be heard.

"And though not all of the allegations were corroborated, we are disappointed that the primary findings of the investigation indicated some deficiencies related to the show's day-to-day management.

The spokesperson said that several staffing changes were in the works.

"Warner Bros. and Ellen DeGeneres are all committed to ensuring a workplace based on respect and inclusion. We are confident this course of action will lead us to the right way forward for the show."