The Killers have responded in "shock and astonishment" to allegations of sexual misconduct on tour.

This week allegations emerged on Twitter from a woman who worked for the band as a sound engineer and witnessed several incidents on tour with the group in 2009, according to Metro UK.

The band released a statement from members Brandon Flowers, Dave Keuning, Ronnie Vannucci Jr, and Mark Stoermer, with their lawyers saying they'll contact the person who made the allegations.

A spokesperson told the BBC: "First and foremost, any allegations of inappropriate behaviour by anyone on The Killers' touring team are taken extremely seriously by the band and their management.

"This person's story is appalling and, while The Killers do not have the same touring crew in 2020 that they had earlier in their career, they will be conducting a thorough investigation into past and present tour staff.

"Their legal team will be reaching out to this person for more information and clarity on the alleged incidents as detailed, as well as to the audio vendor who provided crew for the tour."

It went on to say that the band were "astonished and shocked" by the claims.

"The behaviour attributed to them and their crew is unrecognisable and in direct opposition to the principles with which they run their workplace."

A Twitter user going by Chez Cherrie had posted a blog several years ago detailing her time working for an unnamed band, saying she was the only woman on the crew.

Context: me submitting the blog to Soundgirls in 2015, click through to the draft, soundgirl’s response to me before reading the blog & then their response after reading.



Go ask Soundgirls if you need this corroborated. It’s still sitting in their inbox & grammarly history. pic.twitter.com/xiajYwxWkZ — Chez Cherrie (@ofcherrie) July 29, 2020

On Tuesday she reposted the blog on Twitter and revealed the band was The Killers.

She described an incident in Milwaukee, saying: "We were about halfway through our load-in when the FOH [front of house] engineer came over radio and said, 'Hey guys, there is a girl set up in Dressing Room A. Put your name on the list outside the door with your radio channel and we'll call you when it's your turn.'

"I continued my load out, occasionally hearing a name come over the radio to notify them that it was their turn on the train in Dressing Room A."

The sound engineer alleged that crew members would "swap stories" about the incident and claimed she saw a security guard ask whether anyone was going to check on the woman in the dressing room.

Here is a 2 minute video of my Facebook feed in 2009 showing I was, indeed, on tour with the Killers.



Do you want to see the emails with the TM regarding my flights as well? pic.twitter.com/19VKCMe4YF — Chez Cherrie (@ofcherrie) July 29, 2020

"The security guy said, and I will never forget this moment because a piece of me died that night, 'That girl in Dressing Room A is passed out and naked. Is anyone going to take care of her? Do you have a number of a friend or someone we can call?'"

She claimed the men on the bus laughed it off.

She concluded that her "heart hurts" for the unnamed girl.

"I cried that night in my bunk. I should've left the tour. I should've spoken up for that woman. I should've defended her.

"I should've gotten off the bus that night and picked her up off the bathroom floor, found her panties and made sure she was okay. I should've known her name. I should've done something. I should have said something."

