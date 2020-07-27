After TVNZ Breakfast reporter Wilson Longhurst was reprimanded on-air after making a comment about a woman's appearance, his MediaWorks competitor has offered him some advice.

"We all make mistakes, but it's how we own those mistakes that define you. Chin up

@wilsonlonghurst," Aziz Al-Sa'afin wrote on Twitter.

"Keep calm, and carry on! You got this buddy! You've got a long career ahead - #bekind people!"

Al-Sa'afin also explained how slip-ups are unavoidable with live TV.



"It's important to remember that we are all human, and sometimes without meaning to, we do say the wrong things. The number of times I have instantly regretted what has come out of my mouth, having no intention of hurting or offending anyone. We in long-strange hours."

Broadcasting in a live environment is one of the toughest jobs, and when it comes to ad-libbing, you're almost constantly playing with fire, and unfortunately, sometimes you can get burned. — Aziz Al-Sa'afin (@Azizle) July 27, 2020

Yesterday Longhurst was presenting a story about an Australian woman whose ex-boyfriend took revenge when she dumped him. The boyfriend created a Star Wars-themed prank, and advertised a pretend Chewbacca roaring contest with a $1000 prize, printing his ex's phone number on the flyer.

However, things turned sour when Longhurst said: "What a prize Jessica is, with all her teeth and her hair," referring to the woman in the story.

His comments earned him a stern warning from presenter John Campbell, who said: "This isn't a eugenics competition," and told Longhurst to "get out".

John Campbell endorsed Longhurt's apology. Photo / TVNZ

"I'll be having a little bit of a chat with Wilson later."

Longhurst later apologised on air for the comments, and said he regretted what he said.

Sitting on the "naughty step", he told viewers:

"What I said wasn't funny, it was quite frankly something that just slipped out, but it was a misogynistic comment and I'm sorry."

He added his comments "weren't good enough", and that he was "really disappointed" in himself. He directly apologised to viewers who had written into the show with their feedback.

Campbell and co-presenter Hayley Holt responded to his apology.

Campbell said: "I think it's important to clarify what we stand for on Breakfast, and that is we don't punch down. Our targets are never soft. And I think that's something we're really proud of on this programme – it's a safe place, and we like to speak truth to power."

Holt said Longhurst's apology was important.

"It's not what we do, it's how we respond afterwards. If you are feeling sorry and you're going to learn from this episode, then you're okay."

In a statement to media, TVNZ said: "Breakfast TV is a live environment and involves some sleep-deprived reporting. Wilson made a comment he immediately regretted and he wished to make an apology on air. Our producers agreed this was the right thing to do."