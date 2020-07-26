Kanye West was spotted visiting a hospital in Wyoming, but he didn't stay long.

On Sunday morning, Kanye apologised to his wife Kim Kardashian on Twitter and asked for her forgiveness. It comes after he attacked both Kim and his mother-in-law Kris Jenner on social media in the past week, claiming they tried to "lock me up". He also said he had been trying to divorce Kim for a while.

Just after posting the apology tweet, TMZ reported that Kanye went to a Wyoming hospital to treat his anxiety.

Kanye entered the ER room of the hospital but only stayed inside for about 10 minutes.

According to TMZ, there were a lot of people waiting in the hospital and Kanye was put off by the crowd and left abruptly.

His people then allegedly arranged for an ambulance to come to the ranch instead.

The ambulance left Kanye's ranch after the medical staff determined he was not in danger.

KANYE'S APOLOGY

Before his hospital visit, Kanye tweeted an apology to his wife Kim Kardashian.

"I would like to apologise to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter," he wrote. "I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me."

Kanye West has apologised to his wife Kim Kardashian. Photo / Twitter

His apology comes after the rapper held a presidential campaign rally in North Carolina where he shared intimate details about he and the reality star's decision not to abort their daughter North.

During the emotional rally West broke down in tears as he spoke about how he and his wife had considered terminating the pregnancy.

The emotional behaviour at the rally sparked concerns for West's mental health, which both he and Kardashian-West have publicly addressed. He was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2016.

Following the rally, West posted a series of explosive tweets in which he accused Kardashian-West and her mother Kris Jenner of trying to "lock him up".

Kardashian-West broke her silence about her husband's mental health on Wednesday, posting a statement to Instagram in which she defended the rapper and made mention of his bipolar disorder.

"Anyone who has this or has a loved one in their life who does, knows how incredibly complicated and painful it is to understand," she wrote.

"I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health."

But Kardashian said she felt compelled to speak out because "of the stigma and misconceptions of mental health".

"Those that understand mental illness or compulsive behaviour know that the family is powerless unless the member is a minor," she went on.

"People who are unaware or far removed from this experience can be judgmental and not understand that the individual themselves have to engage in the process of getting help no matter how hard the family try."

The reality star posted her statement after her husband unleashed on her family in a series of bizarre tweets posted from his ranch in Wyoming early last week.

In a since deleted tweet, he claimed Kardashian-West and her mother had tried to "lock him up" and posted a screenshot of a message he sent to his mother-in-law accusing him of avoiding his calls.

In another tweet, West claimed his wife tried to fly a doctor to Wyoming to "lock me up like on the movie Get Out" because he cried about "saving" his daughter North's life.

The movie Get Out, which West compared his life to, is about an African-American man who is brought to his white girlfriend's family home and uncovers a series of disturbing details about them.

The majority of West's tweets were swiftly deleted but a mere 24 hours later he unleashed on his family again.

In one tweet the rapper appeared to claim he had tried to file for divorce from Kardashian-West and reiterated claims she and Kris Jenner had tried to have him hospitalised.

He also branded Jenner a "white supremacist", made a series of wild claims about Michael Jackson's death and called out rappers Meek Mill and Drake, who have been linked to unsubstantiated Kardashian cheating rumours over the years.

Last week a source told The Sun that West was threatening to reveal Kardashian family secrets if his wife tried to hospitalise him.

"Kanye is very unwell and everyone's very worried for him," a source told the publication.

"He's acting extremely paranoid and seems convinced Kim and (Kim's mother) Kris (Jenner) are 'out to get him'.

"He's told (Kim) that if the Kardashian family try and stage an intervention, he'll livestream it on Twitter and 'show the world the truth'.

"He's warned Kim that he knows the family 'secrets' and will put them all out there. There's a lot that isn't on the reality show – feuds, secret celebrity hook-ups, surgery, financial deals and rows within the family."

WHERE TO GET HELP:

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call police immediately on 111.

OR IF YOU NEED TO TALK TO SOMEONE ELSE:

• 0800 543 354 (0800 LIFELINE) or free text 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7)

• https://www.lifeline.org.nz/services/suicide-crisis-helpline

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757 or TEXT 4202

• NATIONAL ANXIETY 24 HR HELPLINE: 0800 269 4389

There are lots of places to get support. For others, click here.