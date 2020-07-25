A TV reporter is counting her blessings after an eagle-eyed viewer alerted her to the fact she had a cancerous growth and suggested urgent medical attention.

Florida reporter Victoria Price was in front of the TV cameras when a viewer spotted the alarming lump on her neck.

Concerned for Price's health, the viewer emailed in to warn the 28-year-old.

Now the WFLA reporter has publicly thanked the viewer for potentially saving her life.

Advertisement

A viewer emailed me last month," she wrote last week.

"She saw a lump on my neck. Said it reminded her of her own.

"Hers was cancer. Turns out, mine is too," she said, announcing she would be taking time off from work to fight it.

The lump had pushed her gland up and caused a "subtle protrusion".

Price says she had been working hard to cover the Covid-19 outbreak in Tampa, revealing the virus had distracted her from her own health.

She posted a photo of the lump around her neck, writing: "It's not the easiest to see. It's not super obvious unless you know what to look for. I'm still learning but doc explained that the tumour is in the middle of my thyroid, pushing the glands up and out."

Victoria Price posted an image of her neck, where a viewer spotted the lump. Photo / Twitter

"As a journalist, it's been full throttle since the pandemic began. Never-ending shifts in a never-ending news cycle.

"We were covering the most important health story in a century, but my own health was the farthest thing from my mind."

Advertisement

Doctors told her the tumour was spreading from the centre of her neck and would need to be surgically removed, along with her thyroid and some lymph nodes.

Price will have surgery next week.

She has since said she doesn't know what her future would have held had the viewer not emailed in.

"Had I never received that email, I never would have called my doctor. The cancer would have continued to spread. It's a scary and humbling thought," she posted.

"I will forever be thankful to the woman who went out of her way to email me, a total stranger. She had zero obligation to, but she did anyway. Talk about being on your side, huh?"

Price is expected to return to work within a week following surgery.