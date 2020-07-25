Grimes has lambasted her partner Elon Musk on Twitter, telling him to "turn off your phone" after he fired off a cryptic tweet about gender identity.

The Tesla boss, who welcomed a child with Grimes in May, tweeted "pronouns suck", hours after another cryptic tweet that read "Twitter sucks".

In a now-deleted reply, Canadian singer Grimes pulled up her partner for his pronouns comment.

Pronouns suck — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 25, 2020

"I love you but please turn off ur phone or give me a (call)," Grimes wrote.

"I cannot support hate. Please stop this. I know this isn't your heart."

Musk's messages are still on Twitter.

It comes after the billionaire Space X founder made headlines for declaring his support for Kanye West's presidential campaign before withdrawing his support soon after.

"We may have more differences of opinion than I anticipated," Musk tweeted, after West said he was "pro-life" and that vaccines were "the mark of the beast in an interview with Forbes.

Musk and Grimes welcomed the arrival of their son in May this year and announced they wanted to call him X Æ A-12.

At the time Grimes explained the unusual name in a Twitter post, writing: "Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence).

"A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favourite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent + (A=Archangel, my favourite song)."

When later asked about how the baby was doing, Musk told one curious fan 'X Æ A-12' was "happy, healthy & cute as a button," followed by a smiley face.

It is Grimes' first child, while Musk already has five children of his own – Nevada, Griffin, Kai, Xavier, Saxon, and Damien.

The birth of their son coincided with Musk announcing in a series of bizarre tweets he would sell "almost all" of his physical possessions and "will own no house."

Musk was recently praised by United States President Donald Trump for being a "winner" as he announced plans to build the world's largest car plant in Texas.

The factory will employ at least 5000 workers to build Tesla's new Cybertruck pick-up and its upcoming semi-tractor truck while serving as another production site for its Model Y SUV.