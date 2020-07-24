Today in "news you definitely weren't expecting to read", the people behind Paw Patrol (yes, the children's cartoon) have had to reassure the audience that the show has not been cancelled, following fake claims by the White House.

Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany today claimed during her briefing that Paw Patrol had been cancelled, as she criticised so-called "cancel culture".

McEnany said Donald Trump "is also appalled by cancel culture, and cancel culture specifically as it pertains to cops. We saw a few weeks ago that Paw Patrol, a cartoon show about cops, was cancelled".

"It is really unfortunate, because I stand with, the president stands with, the 53 per cent of Americans who believe police officers have the most important jobs in this country," she added.

Press Sec. Kayleigh McEnany: "Paw Patrol, a cartoon show about cops, was canceled. The show 'Cops' was canceled. 'Live PD' was canceled. Lego halted the sales of their Lego city police station." pic.twitter.com/UsfwbcXJ5D — The Hill (@thehill) July 24, 2020

The show's official account had to tweet: "No need to worry. PAW Patrol is not cancelled."

No need to worry. PAW Patrol is not canceled. 🐶 — PAW Patrol (@pawpatrol) July 24, 2020

The cartoon show for children has not been dropped. In fact, it was renewed by Nickelodeon earlier this year.

The Paw Patrol tweet has gone viral, with Twitter users gobsmacked that a children's show has had to publicly fact-check White House information.

Amazing times we live in when the verified twitter account of a bunch of cartoon dogs has to fact check the white house. — Owen Downey (@downeyowen) July 24, 2020

The fact that the official Paw Patrol account has to fact check the Press Secretary pretty much sums up the current state of America. — Mucc (@TheLonelyMucc) July 24, 2020

Marshall, Rubble, Chase, Rocky, Zuma and Skye will continue to "come and save the day" or whatever it is that they do "round Adventure Bay".