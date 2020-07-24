Kiwis are used to our homeland being left off world maps, but now one of the world's most famous trivia gurus has also mixed up our geography.

When asked which New Zealand city was in the South Island - Hamilton, Wellington or Nelson - The Chase's Shaun Wallace chose Wellington.

What made the mistake during a recent episode of the popular TV show cut deep with proud Kiwis was that Wallace - known as the Dark Destroyer - actually visited our country less than 12 months ago.

He was here in November to host the Sky New Zealand Pub Quiz Championship in Auckland, before also visiting Dunedin, Christchurch, Palmerston North, Whangarei and - yep, you guessed it - Wellington.

That trip also happened to be Wallace's second visit to New Zealand.

So how does one of the world's best trivia minds forget where Wellington is located so soon after visiting it.

If you ask some Aucklanders, they might suggest it was simply because Wellington is a forgettable place - but that would be just rude.

The only way we might ever know is if we turn it into a trivia question to put to Wallace next time he visits.

A self-professed fan of New Zealand, Wallace is likely to be back given he even donned an All Black jersey ahead of last year's World Cup semi-final clash with his native England.

"Tomorrow's one of the most important games on the rugby calendar - the semi-final between England and New Zealand, and you can obviously see who I'm supporting," he said in a clip posted to social media last year.

Popular trivia guru Shaun Wallace loves New Zealand, although Wellington doesn't seem to have left a strong impression on him. Photo / Supplied

His "warm" affinity for New Zealand started with a chance encounter in Britain with a friend of Brendan Lochead, who organised last year's pub quiz championships in Auckland.

That friend put Lochead and Wallace in touch with each other and led to The Chase trivia king visiting our shores.

The popularity of the Chase around the globe has been huge. In New Zealand, over 400,000 viewers on average watch the show each evening.

Lochead says it's clear "a lot of care and attention goes" into the production of the programme.

"There's two aspects to that show. One is you've got the best minds in Britain going up against everyday people and you're trying to beat them. And there is something about that, you know every man has his day.

"But you look at the calibre of the questions they ask, they're very cleverly written, very creative, and not just another boring quiz question."

And to be honest, rather than being upset at Wallace's recent forgetfulness, maybe we should be thankful.

The Chase star Shaun Wallace, aka The Dark Destroyer, loves New Zealand but does he know where Wellington is? Photo / Dean Purcell

At least New Zealand was rated worthy enough of a trivia question on The Chase, given how our country has a long history of simply being left off world maps altogether.

The issue is so widespread and frequent that it has its own dedicated subreddit, MapsWithoutNZ.

Recent offenders that have come to light include a Peppa Pig map without New Zealand:

And this cover for Chemical and Engineering News:

And a New York Times map showing rates of Covid-19 around the world:

The spate of cartographic omissions even led comedian Rhys Darby to team up with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in 2018 for a campaign to #getNZonthemap.