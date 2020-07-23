Amber Heard's sister has alleged Johnny Depp used a tampon applicator to snort cocaine.

During the actor's libel trial, a photo was presented showing a tampon applicator alongside a pint of whisky, four lines of cocaine and Depp's skull and crossbones "pill box".

Heard's sister Whitney Henrique told the High Court that Depp was "quite fond" of a trick she taught him to snort cocaine through the applicator.

A picture taken in March 2013 which shows lines of cocaine and a tampon applicator. Photo / Supplied

Eleanor Laws QC, representing Depp, said: "That is what you use to snort cocaine, isn't it?"

"When I did cocaine, yes," replied Henriquez

The barrister said: "I would suggest that this photograph is some sort of set up, isn't it"'

"It is not," replied Henriquez.

Heard's sister also claimed she witnessed the so-called "stairs incident" in March 2015 and described how a drunken Depp nearly pushed her down the stairs at the couple's penthouse apartment in Los Angeles when she intervened in an argument.

Henriquez claimed he struck her on the arm while at the top of a staircase, causing the actress to say "don't hit my sister" and hit him back.

She said Depp then "really went for Amber", adding that she was "standing right there next to them when Johnny grabbed her by the hair with one hand and I saw him punch her really hard in the head".

Depp has brought a libel case against the publishers of the Sun and its executive editor, Dan Wootton, over an article which called him a "wife beater".

Depp vehemently denies abusing Heard, however she maintains she was attacked by him on a number of occasions in drink- and drug-fuelled rages.

This week's evidence centred around the days before Heard filed for divorce.