Actor KJ Apa was brought to tears after experiencing a painful eye injury.

The Riverdale star posted a two-minute long video to his Instagram account, where he attempted to remove a shard of metal lodged in his eyeball.

Hair salon owner Jason Schneidman is shown in the clip helping Apa get the painful object out of his eye.

"It's stuck on there bro," declares Apa after Schneidman's failed attempt to remove it with a cotton bud.

The New Zealand actor appears worried: "I have to work tomorrow," he says.

Determined to get it out, Apa takes a cotton bud to his eye.

"It's actually punctured my eye bro, like look!"

The star becomes visibly shocked towards the end of the video and has to be calmed down.

But it wasn't enough to stop his tears.

Martin Cummins, who played Tom Keller in Riverdale poked fun at the actor for posting the video.

"Watching this. 2:00 mins of my life I will never get back."

Apa's fans were more supportive.

"Hes in pain but hes still the cutest [sic]," one fan wrote.

Another commented: "Omg I hope you're alright."

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Apa has been trying out a new look - opting to grow out his hair and beard.

Some fans haven't taken kindly to his new look, and his Instagram comments are full of people pleading with him to shave the beard off.

His latest posts show he may have recently trimmed his facial hair.