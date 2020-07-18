Kiwi star KJ Apa is set to star in an upcoming pandemic thriller called Songbird.

Apa, 23, will star in the lockdown-inspired film alongside Demi Moore, Jenna Ortega and Sofia Carson, according to Variety.

Bradley Whitford, Craig Robinson, Paul Walter Hauser and Peter Stormare are also on the cast.

Producers announced on July 8 that principal photography had launched in LA. It's the first film to shoot in the city since the Covid-19 lockdown began. A "do not work" order had been issued on the production on July 2, but was rescinded the next day.

The film is set two years in the future, as a lockdown is put in place once again to battle a serious virus.

Sofia Carson also stars in Songbird as Apa's love interest. Photo / Getty Images

The movie focuses on an essential worker (Apa) who has rare immunity and is thus able to work as a delivery person. Carson, who starred in Disney's Descendants films, plays his girlfriend who must "shelter at home".

Apa's character must face murderous vigilantes, martial law, and a powerful family led by Moore's character, just to be with the one he loves.

It's directed by Adam Mason, who wrote the script along with Simon Boyes, and produced by Michael Bay.

Apa recently appeared as singer Jeremy Camp in Lionsgate's "I Still Believe" in his first leading role in a studio film.