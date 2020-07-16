Supermodel Gigi Hadid has unveiled her growing baby bump.

The 25-year-old American model is expecting her first child with One Direction alum Zayn Malik.

Hadid is reportedly about six months along in her pregnancy.

The celebrity couple have been in an on-again-off-again relationship since 2015.

Hadid has been taking time off at her mother Yolanda Foster's farm in Pennsylvania, but yesterday took to her Instagram stories to show off her bump for the first time.

Gigi Hadid has showed off her baby bump for the first time. Photo / Gigi Hadid - Instagram

She said she was hesitant to overly share her pregnancy journey due to bigger problems in the world regarding the coronavirus pandemic and Black Lives Matter rallies.

"I have been taking a lot of pictures of my bump and sending them to my friends and family, and it's been really cute and exciting. I have been trying to document it because people are saying don't miss it," she said.

"Right now I just want to experience it and I write in my journal a lot and I just don't want to worry about waking up every day and look cute and post something.

"A lot of people are confused by why I am not sharing more but I am pregnant through a pandemic, obviously my pregnancy is not the most important thing going on in the world, that's in part why I didn't feel a need to share, apart from with my family and friends."

Hadid confirmed the exciting news with Jimmy Fallon on his late talk show in late April, a matter of days after the news had been leaked to the media.

"Obviously we wished we could have announced it on our own terms, but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well-wishes."