Kiwi radio personality Michael Kooge has died this morning after battling cancer.

His family announced the news in a Facebook post this afternoon.

"It is with deepest sorrow that we inform you of the death of our beloved Mike who passed away peacefully early hours this morning surrounded by love," the post read.

He was 36 years old.

Kooge had recently announced on his public Facebook page that he was moving to a hospice after doctors discovered a new tumour that was inoperable and couldn't be treated safely.

He had said in a video on his Facebook page: "I've always wanted to leave peacefully, so that's what I've chosen to do."

"You fought a good fight, you ran a good race," the post continued.

In November 2019, the family also dealt with the tragic loss of Kooge's father, John Kooge, who sadly passed away from cancer.

His family added in the post: "Dad is waiting for you in heaven with open arms."

26/01/1984 - 16/07/2020 It is with deepest sorrow that we inform you of the death of our beloved Mike who passed... Posted by Kooge on Wednesday, July 15, 2020

Kooge had compared his journey to a movie in the video posted to his Facebook page, and the family's statement echoed his sentiment.

"As Mike would say... 'like a good movie you all played an important part, but now it's come to an end. Thanks for the Oscar, roll the credits, over and out'."

The family thanked Kooge's family, friends and Facebook followers for support and have set up a Givealittle page to help with funeral costs.

The page has so far raised more than $25,000.

Kooge was first diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2017 and suffering seizures. He had previously battled lymphatic cancer in 2012. At the time, specialists declared there was no sign of lymphatic cancer left in his body.

The life expectancy for his form of brain cancer was just one and a half years, however in June this year Kooge celebrated three years battling the disease.

Since his diagnosis Kooge had regularly posted updates and inspirational messages on his public Facebook page.

Kooge worked on The Edge radio station and for Newshub throughout his radio career.

His former colleague Jay-Jay Feeney shared her condolences on Instagram.

"He was so kind and funny and loyal and I am so sad," she wrote.

"I'm glad I could see him on Saturday and tell him how much I love him. RIP Kooge. Say hi to your dad from me."