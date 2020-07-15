After sparking a social media frenzy for her "horrifying" bathroom, Demi Moore has revealed the reason behind the bizarre open plan design.

The 57-year-old actress posted a photo of her bathroom, which strangely featured brown carpet on the floor.

But during a remote appearance on the Late Night with Seth Meyers, the A list celebrity revealed her ex-husband made the design gaffe in her Idaho bathroom.

"That originally was a Bruce Willis choice, not to put it off on him," she said on Tuesday night.

Advertisement

"We also live in the mountains where it gets really cold," Moore added. "So, it never bothered me.

"It's actually quite good. We put rugs in our bathroom."

The author, who was showing off her work-from-home set-up for her new podcast Dirty Diana on Instagram, revealed why she chose her bathroom as her office.

"We were doing this podcast … and we had to find the place for the best sound," she said.

"So I did a test in my closet, I did in various places. What came back is that the bathroom had the best sound."

The actor added that she is "most disappointed" that while everybody on Instagram was focused on the carpeting, nobody noticed that she was sitting on a miniature couch.

She said she had to move the tiny sofa, that she made for her children, into the bathroom as no other furniture would fit.

In general, Moore seemed bemused by the fascination with her bathroom and added that she has many quirky decorations in her home including a giant safety pin and tennis ball.

Advertisement

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore. Photo / Getty Images

"I appreciate the interest that has gone into all of my little oddities because this place definitely houses a lot of my treasures," she said. "I have had some big laughs over the comments with my family."

The house they are quarantining in at the moment was the home where she and Willis, 65, raised their daughters Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 26.