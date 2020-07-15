One Direction fans may not have got the news they wanted as the group announced how they plan to celebrate their 10th anniversary.

Although fans have been waiting for the band's reunion to be announced for years, the boys are launching a celebration website instead, according to the Daily Mirror.

Liam Payne teased a special reunion earlier this year until the coronavirus pandemic put the brakes on any plans.

Now Payne, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson have revealed they're launching a special celebration website along with a video made for their fans to mark the 10-year milestone.

The website will also feature interactive playlists available for fans and activations across digital platforms later this month.

It'll launch on July 23, a decade after they first got together on the X Factor.

Fans will be able to see a timeline of the band's charting history along with an archive of music videos, TV performances, behind-the-scenes clips and artwork.

Liam Payne previously teased the group's reunion. Photo / Getty Images

it comes after Louis Tomlinson teased the band's reunion earlier this year after a 4-year-break.

He admitted the band would be "stupid" not to grant fans' wishes, but said they were all enjoying their solo careers.

"I think it'll happen at some point, we'd be stupid not to. I think we're kind of exploring and enjoying ourselves individually," he said.

Payne recently said he's "very hopeful" a reunion will happen sooner or later.

He told People he "can't promise any reunion plans".

"But, you know, it still seems very hopeful in that department. I'm starting to think it's definitely gonna happen at some point. So it's exciting."