Francesca Farago's fiance from Netflix reality dating show Too Hot To Handle, Kiwi Harry Jowsey, announced their split just weeks ago.

But the star has moved on very quickly, as she appears to be having another go at love with Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino, according to the Daily Mail.

The social media influencer, 26, was spotted on a date with the 32-year-old star in New York over the weekend, and seemed smitten as she shared some laughs with "keto Guido".

Her outing comes after her split with Harry after they originally got together on the show.

Harry revealed details of the breakup last month in a YouTube video titled "I broke up with her".

He told viewers he wanted to "take ownership" of their split.

"I saw Francesca and I remember holding her... and I could feel how much she still loved me and I just didn't have that feeling anymore," he said.

"There was a big reason why I had to end things with Francesca because I was in a very dark point in my life."

Jowsey continued, "To find what we had on a reality TV show in the most insane experience, to being told that it has to be completely private for like a year, and then to have that relationship suddenly super public was a lot of pressure."

The couple got engaged over Zoom during the Netflix Too Hot to Handle reunion episode in May.

Francesca found herself in hot water recently when fans noticed her swimwear label looks surprisingly similar to Emily Ratajkowski's swimwear brand Inamorata.