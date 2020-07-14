Comedian Tom Sainsbury has hilariously skewered National leader Judith Collins in a new video, impersonating the MP previously known as "Crusher" and joking that she had secured the party leaderships with her "talons".

Sainsbury posted a video on social media last night, posing as the Papakura MP using a Snapchat filter - a technique he famously used with deposed deputy leader Paula Bennett.

A big day in New Zealand politics... Posted by Tom Sainsbury - Comedian and Snapchat Dude on Tuesday, 14 July 2020

With a deadpan delivery, the comedian coolly has "Collins" recount a "big day in New Zealand politics", telling how she was starting the day drinking Jack Daniels and shooting at a mannequin when she heard the news of Muller's shock resignation.

"I got into my Land Rover and I drove into town, thinking 'your time has come Collins'," the comedian joked.

"Obviously I didn't have the numbers when Todd rolled Simon and Paula but y'know just holding out, I just sunk my talons in and held on," he added.

The video continues with "Collins" discussing how she made her choice for deputy, saying that Gerry Brownlee is a "goon" but "he's vicious and I like that".

Barely moving, "Collins" closes the message by saying she is finishing another bottle of Jack Daniels and "feeling very animated".

The video comes after Sainsbury created a video impersonating former National leader Simon Bridges' response to Muller's resignation, involving a hilarious acrostic poem.