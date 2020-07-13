It has become one of the most viral videos on the internet since it was first uploaded 13 years ago.

Now all grown up, the stars of the adorable and hilarious Charlie Bit My Finger video, Charlie and Harry, caught up via Zoom with Jono and Ben to talk about where their viral success has taken them – and they even recreate the hilarious moment that earned them more than 875 million views.

The UK siblings also revealed to Jono and Ben that royalties from the video have actually helped put them and their siblings through school.

The video – showing a then 3-year-old Harry being bitten by his baby brother Charlie - was recorded by their father who wanted to share the cute clip with friends and family, but because the video file was too big to send in an email he ended up uploaded it to YouTube … and the rest is history.

Charlie (left) and Harry during their chat with Jono and Ben. Photo / The Hits

The siblings say because they were so young when the video went viral, no one in public recognises them as the famous brothers. However, they have been given the opportunity to travel a few times for commercials.

"We went to America a couple of times, we went to Seattle and New York," Harry says. The brothers filmed the airline safety video for Delta Airlines.

The brothers still live in the same house since the original video.

Watch the full chat with Jono and Ben above.

This article originally appeared on The Hits and is re-published here with permission.