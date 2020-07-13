New Zealand comedian Tom Sainsbury has shared his hilarious impression on Simon Bridges' reaction to Todd Muller's shock resignation as National Party leader.

Sainsbury posted a video on social media today, posing as the former National leader using a Snapchat filter - a common gag he does with other politicians including Paula Bennett.

In the video, the comedian dressed in a white shirt and blue ties introduces himself as the elected MP for Tauranga before delving into an acrostic poem he made for Muller.

T - Tough Guy

O - Oops

D - Didn't have what it takes

D - Dropped out

After many off-the-cuff "wells" and mentioning he should have ironed his shirt better, Sainsbury goes on to say that being National leader is not as easy as it looks.

"Everyone thought Simon's just botching up an easy job," the comedian says.

"Now, what are they thinking? 'Oh, we wish Simon was back'. But, I've stepped away. I'm just focusing on my social media presence," referencing Bridges' amazing yak content that Kiwis have thoroughly enjoyed.

"Any my family of course, and my constituency in Tauranga," he added.

Acting as Bridges, the comedian said he has visited every fish and chip store to say hi to locals.

New Zealand comedian Tom Sainsbury has shared his hilarious impression on Simon Bridge's reaction to Todd Muller's shock resignation as National leader. Photo / Tom Sainsbury Facebook

"If they have given me a bag of chippies and battered fish ... that has just been a perk of the job," he joked before adding that photo-ops are not the only benefit of visiting the stores.

"Anyway, I'm excited about what this means. I just hope that this isn't Judy's time to shine. I think we can all agree on that."

The real Bridges has not made a comment on Muller's resignation as of yet.

The video comes after Sainsbury created a send-off video for National MP Paula Bennett after she resigned last month.

Sainsbury's impressions earned him a mention in Bennett's press conference.

She said she thought comedian Tom Sainsbury was a genius and his impressions of her and brought her to a wider audience.