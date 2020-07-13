Local authorities have confirmed they have found the body believed to be Naya Rivera's and stars who shared their condolences on social media.

Bill Ayub from the Ventura County Sheriff's office said in a press conference today they are confident the body they found is Rivera's.

The body was found in a northeastern portion of Lake Piru, near the surface of the water.

Ayub said: "Based on the location where the body was found, physical characteristics of the body, clothing found on the body, and the physical condition of the body, as well as the absence of any other people reported missing in the area, we are confident the body we found is that of Naya Rivera."

He said according to work from detectives on the case there was "no indication of foul play and no indication this was a suicide".

Naya Rivera and her son Josey Hollis Dorsey pictured together in 2019. Photo / Getty Images

Did she save her son?

Ayub said he believes Rivera managed to "muster" enough energy to push her son out of the water but couldn't save herself. Rivera's 4-year-old son was later found asleep on the boat she rented.

"We know from speaking with her son that he and Naya swam in the lake together at some point during their journey. It was during that time that her son described being helped into the boat by Naya who boosted him on to the deck from behind. He told investigators that he looked back and saw her disappear under the surface of the water.

"It would be speculation to say at this point. There are a lot of currents on the lake that appear particularly in the afternoon. We believe it was mid-afternoon when she disappeared, the idea perhaps being that the boat started drifting, it was unanchored, and that she mustered enough energy to get her son back on to the boat, but not enough to save herself."

He offered his condolences to Rivera's loved ones, friends, and family.

"As you can imagine it has been an extremely difficult time for the family throughout this ordeal.

"Our hearts also go out to Naya's friends and fans," the officer said during his statement to the media.

An autopsy will soon be carried out.

Stars and fans pay tribute

Jane Lynch has led tributes to Naya Rivera, Bang! Showbiz reports.

Lynch - who played Sue Sylvester in the musical television series - wrote on Twitter of her former co-star: "Rest sweet, Naya. What a force you were. Love and peace to your family

Rest sweet, Naya. What a force you were. Love and peace to your family. — Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) July 13, 2020

Chris Colfer, who played Kurt Hummel, took to Instagram to share his condolences.

He wrote: "How can you convey all your love and respect for someone in one post? How can you summarize a decade of friendship and laughter with words alone? If you were friends with Naya Rivera, you simply can't. Her brilliance and humor were unmatched. Her beauty and talent were otherworldly."

Colfer added Rivera "could turn a bad day into a great day with a single remark".

"Naya was truly one of a kind, and she always will be."

Max Adler - who played soccer star Dav Karofsky - wrote on social media, "Hey, July 13th," with a middle finger emoji, referencing that Monday is also the seven-year anniversary of Cory Montieth's death.

Josh Sussman - who played Jacob Ben Israel - started his post with a broken heart emoji, before adding: "Naya, you will be missed so much."

Naya Rivera played Santana on the TV show Glee. Photo / Supplied

Naya's tragic death was confirmed earlier on Monday after a body found by Ventura County Sheriff's Department was confirmed as the actress'.

Wow this whole story has been heartbreaking from start to finish. Tell the people you care about that you love them and worry only about the important stuff. Sending all the love and positivity I can to her family and friends. RIP Naya Rivera... taken way too soon https://t.co/96O9qta186 — CHRIS KLEMENS (@ChrisKlemens) July 13, 2020

thank you to naya rivera for helping me feel more comfortable with my sexuality and giving me a lesbian character to relate to. i'm so sorry it had to turn out like this. she helped more people than we could ever realize and my heart is broken today. rest in peace. #NayaRivera pic.twitter.com/4JOUKMhJ1A — 𝗹𝗲𝘅𝗶 🍨 team sugar! (@fawnnguts) July 13, 2020

This is absolutely heartbreaking. Sending love and holding space for her son and loved ones. https://t.co/7RkKnj4xU7 — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) July 13, 2020

20th Century Fox, the production company behind Glee said in a statement sent to The Hollywood Reporter: "Naya Rivera was a fierce talent with so much more to do and this is such a terrible tragedy.

"We are forever grateful for the indelible contribution she made to Glee, from the first episode to the last. Our hearts are broken and our thoughts go out to Naya's family, friends and young son."

- Additional reporting Bang! Showbiz.