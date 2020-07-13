Elon Musk and not Johnny Depp may have been responsible for Amber Heard's cuts and bruises to her face during her affair, staff at the former couple's Los Angeles penthouse have said.

The allegations have been made by two household staff members who worked at the apartment block where Depp and Heard lived on the 13th floor, according to the Daily Mail.

Concierge manager Trinity Esparza said no injuries to Heard's face were visible after Depp allegedly threw a cellphone at her "like a baseball pitcher" during a fight in May 2016.

Esparza said she saw Heard nearly every day of the week after the alleged assault and she had a "clear and unmarked face".

Advertisement

On May 27, six days after the alleged attack from Depp, she saw Heard with a "red mark underneath her right eye" and "a sad look on her face".

Esparza alleged she saw Elon Musk come down to the reception in June or early July around 9am looking "like he had just woken up with messy hair".

She claims her concierge colleague told her Musk had visited Heard late at night for more than a year while Depp was away filming.

Witnesses have told the courts Amber Heard's bruises may have come from Elon Musk. Photo / AP, Getty Images

Later that same day, she saw Heard come down with "three small round bruises on her neck and two Band-Aids on her arm" as well as a "faint mark on her left cheek, below the eye".

Esparza gave evidence at the High Court in London via video link from LA as part of Depp's libel claim against newspaper The Sun for allegations he was a "wife-beater".

Esparza's colleague Romero, the building security officer, is set to tell the court that Musk visited Heard late at night several times a week, causing staff to assume they were having an affair.

He also claims the Tesla boss would arrive around 11pm and would not be gone by the time Romero's shift finished at 1am.

Musk and Heard dated for a year and split in late 2017, and have always insisted their relationship started when she split from Depp.

Advertisement

Depp alleged that Elon Musk and Amber Heard started seeing each other in 2015. Photo / Getty Images

When asked why Musk's visits stood out in his mind, Romero said, "Because it was late at night ... she's a female, he's a male. Both of them by themselves upstairs is, you know, she's married. I don't know Elon Musk personally. I don't know anything about his personal life.

Romero discussed Musk's visits with his colleague Esparza.

"I told her like – we were talking about it, about Elon Musk and I told her it was really bad that I saw Elon Musk going inside the penthouse when Johnny Depp was not at home," he revealed.

"I told her [Trinity Esperanza] well I think it was wrong for Amber having someone else like – I didn't know if he stayed but I told her staying the night there."

Musk and Heard were first linked romantically in July 2016, though Depp has alleged that they began seeing each other in 2015.