August Alsina has broken his silence after Jada Pinkett Smith admitted to having an affair with the young singer while married to Will Smith.

The 27-year-old singer confirmed his involvement with Will Smith's wife in a radio interview earlier this month — claiming he was given her husband's blessing to have the affair.

The married couple cleared the air on a confessional episode of her Red Table Talk web series, where Jada said she developed a friendship with Alsina four years ago while her marriage was going through a "difficult time".

"You and I were going through a very difficult time," Pinkett Smith said to Smith.

Smith replied: "I was done with you," and his wife said they decided to separate for a "period of time".

"As time went on, I got into a different type of entanglement with August," Pinkett Smith said.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have been open about their marriage. Photo / Getty Images

Pressed by her husband on what she meant by "entanglement", she admitted, "it was a relationship, absolutely".

After the pair's interview aired, Alsina has spoken out about the romance in a series of text messages with actor and comedian Michael Blackson which he then posted on Instagram.

The messages show that Alsina also labelled the affair as an entanglement.

"I was in love and she broke my heart," he told his friend.

Blackson then asked him: "Why tell ya business on the radio?" and Alsina replied: "I tried to call Jada but she changed her number and went back to the guy from Men In Black."

The comedian told Alsina to "stop lying" and accused him of making the confession in a bid to boost his album sales.

Alsina then replied: "No Mike, my heart was bleeding from the outside to the inside," adding that he as "p***y whipped".

When Blackson asked about Pinkett Smith's entanglement comment the singer said it was a combination of an entangleship and a relationship.

Alsina, 27, earlier insisted he hadn't "done anything wrong" as her husband was more than aware of the situation.

He claimed Smith, 51, had allowed him to date Pinkett Smith because their marriage - in 1997 - was no longer about "romanticism" and was instead a "life partnership".

August Alsina and Jada Pinkett Smith at the 2017 BET Awards. Photo / Getty Images

"People can have whatever ideas that they like, but what I'm not okay with is my character being in question ... I'm not a troublemaker. I don't like drama. Drama actually makes me nauseous," he said.

Pinkett Smith clarified her position on the issue, saying: "The only person that can give permission in that circumstance is myself, but what August was probably trying to communicate because I could see how he could see it as permission because we were separated amicably, and I think he wanted to make it clear he's not a homewrecker because he's not."

Pinkett Smith and Smith later decided to give their marriage another shot and Smith said it was a "miracle" they were able to patch things up.