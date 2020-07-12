NZ's greatest opera trio are back in town and taking to the stage once again in Auckland's Spark Arena next month.

Sol3 Mio announced the news this morning on Breakfast live with John Campbell and on their Instagram.

Following on from their hugely popular live streamed Spark Session during lockdown, Spark Sessions: Sol3 Mio will see the group perform with a live orchestra on Thursday August 13.

Pene Pati, his brother Amitai Pati and their cousin Moses Mackay haven't sung together since last Christmas, when they sold out the Civic Theatre with two concerts.

Pene has just come out of two weeks in quarantine to perform.

"I've done my two weeks, you know, it was fine," he told John Campbell.

"The food is okay, you get used to it. You lose weight on that regime, that's for sure!

"I sat in that room for two weeks and stared outside and wondered what life was about."

It's their only live concert for 2020, but fans who can't be there in person will be able to watch it live streamed on Spark's Facebook page.

Pene said they can't wait to perform together again.

"With an orchestra behind us it's going to be a really memorable night, especially since it's our only concert this year.

"We really hope all our Auckland fans and a few out of towners can make it because it'll be a while before we see our fans again."

The trio are known for combining classic opera with a touch of comedy.

"If the audience can see that you're having a good time on stage, they love it," Amitai said.

They're also hoping to showcase some young talent as part of the show.

"If someone wants to play a solo we want to advocate for young artists," Pene said.

Sol3 Mio have sold out Spark Arena twice in the past.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 17 via Ticketmaster.