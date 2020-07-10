Katy Perry - who has buried the hatchet with Taylor Swift after a long feud - has joked about her relationship with her former rival.

Speaking on Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp, and asked about the rumours they are cousins, Perry quipped back: "Well, we fight like cousins."

Earlier this year, Perry insisted she and Swift "text a lot".

The "Dark Horse" hitmaker said: "Well, we don't have a very close relationship because we are very busy, but we text a lot."

And the mother-to-be has heaped praise on Swift for her "Miss Americana" documentary and her "vulnerability".

She added: "I was impressed by her documentary ['Miss Americana'] because I saw some self-awareness starting to happen and I saw a lot of vulnerability. I was really excited for her to be able to show that to the world: that things aren't perfect, they don't have to be and it's more beautiful when they aren't.

"Even though it was difficult, it was important to make that appearance in the music video because people want people to look up to. We wanted it to be an example of unity.

"Forgiveness is important. It's so powerful. If you can forgive your enemy, that's amazing. As difficult as it is!"

And Swift previously revealed she and Perry blamed their zodiac signs for their feud.

She explained: "Katy and I were talking about our signs ... of course we were ... we were talking about our signs because we had this really, really long talk when we were reconnecting and stuff. And I remember in the long talk, she was like, 'If we had one glass of white wine right now, we'd both be crying.'

"Because we were drinking tea. We've had some really good conversations. We were talking about how we've had miscommunications with people in the past, not even specifically with each other.

"She's like, 'I'm a Scorpio. Scorpios just strike when they feel threatened.' And I was like, 'Well, I'm an archer. We literally stand back, assess the situation, process how we feel about it, raise a bow, pull it back, and fire.'

"So it's a completely different way of processing pain, confusion, misconception."

Meanwhile, Perry has quipped she has a new nickname for her daughter, who she is expecting with her fiancé Orlando Bloom.

She said: "I am waddling like a duck! I'm breathing heavily, I'm a full-on mouth-breather. And um yeah, it's loud and obnoxious and, oh my God, I just eat so much flavoured ice!

"It's like, put all the ice in my mouth, right now! I call her Kicky Perry sometimes. I love a pun but I'm really active right now and, you know, my doctors are like, 'Stay active, you're good to go, girl!' And so I've been dancing, I've been singing a lot."

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are expecting a child. Photo / Getty Images

And the 35-year-old singer is grateful Orlando - who also has Flynn, 9, with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr - has parenting experience, especially when they went baby shopping the other day.

Speaking to Hits Radio, she added: "The good thing is that he has a kid that's 9. And he's been through it. So when we were going to pick out strollers, he knew exactly the stroller. And like, some of the strollers are very chic, they've got leather handles and blah, blah, blah. And I was like really drawn to them right?

"And he's like, 'No, let me show you what the stroller is. It's this one that you pick up in the middle and it collapses and it's like, 'Bang, bang', it's like an umbrella. I was like, 'Oh my God, I'm so grateful that you know this, 'cause I would have gotten some, you know, large hunky thing' and that is avoidable because he's already had a test run so, I'm grateful for that.

"It was very cute, like he was a famous person who's like, 'Here's how you do it, you just pick it up from the middle and you just go 'Wham.' I'm like, 'I'm so turned on right now!'"