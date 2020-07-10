Kanye West's family are concerned his bizarre bid for president comes amid another bipolar episode.

The rapper's family shared their concerns as he's struggled with manic and depressive episodes in the past, according to People.

A source told the magazine Kanye had been "doing well for a long time" but was now struggling again.

And Kanye's wife Kim Kardashian West, who the source says is in LA with the couple's four kids while he is in Wyoming, is "worried" about her husband.

"Kim is concerned, as well as her whole family. It's super stressful for Kim, because Kanye's behavior is very unpredictable. She is worried," the source claimed.

"The episodes usually last for a few weeks and then things go back to normal. Kim hopes it will be the same this time."

Just after announcing his campaign for president on July 4, the rapper confirmed his intentions to run this year despite some obstacles, including that he hasn't yet registered as a candidate.

West shocked audiences recently with his bizarre claims about coronavirus. Photo / Getty Images

He told Forbes his campaign slogan was "YES!" and his new political party was called the "Birthday Party" - "when we win, it's everybody's birthday".

Kanye also addressed his mental health in the interview, saying, "You know I was out there, ended up in the hospital, people were calling me crazy. I'm not crazy."

West confirmed his diagnosis with bipolar disorder in 2018 amid the release of his album Ye.

Kim revealed to Vogue last year that although Kanye accepts his diagnosis, he's opted out of pharmaceutical medication.

"For him, being on medication is not really an option, because it changes who he is," she explained.

West opened up about his "episodes" in an interview with David Letterman last year.

West has also spoken candidly about what it's like when he has an "episode".

"When you're in this state, you're hyper-paranoid about everything.

"Everyone — this is my experience, other people have different experiences — everyone now is an actor. Everything's a conspiracy," he said.

"You feel the government is putting chips in your head. You feel you're being recorded. You feel all these things. You pretty much don't trust anyone."