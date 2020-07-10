Demi Moore's open-plan bathroom has been mocked online by her Instagram followers.
The 57-year-old actress let her interior design mishap slip in an Instagram post showing her work-from-home set-up for her new podcast Dirty Diana, the New York Post reports.
The star posted on her Instagram account: "Excited to finally share what I've been working on! First episode of #DirtyDiana drops Monday July 13. Trailer in bio."
Read More
- Why Bruce Willis is in lockdown with ex Demi Moore, not his wife and two youngest daughters - NZ Herald
- Demi Moore reveals heartbreaking details about her miscarriage of Ashton Kutcher's baby - NZ Herald
- Demi Moore reveals 'self-destructive' past - NZ Herald
- Demi and Ashton open up: 'The age gap was never a problem' - NZ Herald
However, it wasn't the podcast that grabbed the attention of her followers. The photo shows Moore sitting on a couch in front of her open-plan bathroom area, complete with a brown shaggy carpet, a floral couch, and an open toilet seat in the background.
And the second photo in the post didn't help matters. It shows a bath in the middle of the room inside the Idaho home.
Users who were weirded out by her interior design choices commented on the Instagram post:
"Lol ... I thought this was your sitting room then I saw the toilet, and in picture 2 the tub. You have a couch in your bathroom. Good one!!"
"I think I speak for most when I ask are you sitting in your bathroom?"
"I can't tell if there's a couch in your bathroom or a toilet in your living room lol."
Another wrote: "This bathroom is definitely haunted lol."
On Twitter, the comments weren't any kinder.
"Bone chilling images," a user wrote.
"This is horrifying," said another.
"This has disturbed my sole in ways i never knew possible. i will hold this against you until my last days, know that [sic]."
The Daily Mail reports a previous picture shows the couch was a recent edition by Moore to the room, which she may have added in for her work purposes.
Moore's final decorative touches? A woman in a suit of armour standing over the bathtub and monkey figurine jammed into the stone wall.