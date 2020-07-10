Demi Moore's open-plan bathroom has been mocked online by her Instagram followers.

The 57-year-old actress let her interior design mishap slip in an Instagram post showing her work-from-home set-up for her new podcast Dirty Diana, the New York Post reports.

The star posted on her Instagram account: "Excited to finally share what I've been working on! First episode of #DirtyDiana drops Monday July 13. Trailer in bio."

However, it wasn't the podcast that grabbed the attention of her followers. The photo shows Moore sitting on a couch in front of her open-plan bathroom area, complete with a brown shaggy carpet, a floral couch, and an open toilet seat in the background.

Advertisement

And the second photo in the post didn't help matters. It shows a bath in the middle of the room inside the Idaho home.

Users who were weirded out by her interior design choices commented on the Instagram post:

"Lol ... I thought this was your sitting room then I saw the toilet, and in picture 2 the tub. You have a couch in your bathroom. Good one!!"

"I think I speak for most when I ask are you sitting in your bathroom?"

"I can't tell if there's a couch in your bathroom or a toilet in your living room lol."

Another wrote: "This bathroom is definitely haunted lol."

This is the strangest late 80s/early 90s looking bathroom I’ve ever seen. Especially with the threadbare couch. I kind of love it but ....@justdemi we need explanations! — Quinn Jack (@13QuinnJack) July 9, 2020

On Twitter, the comments weren't any kinder.

"Bone chilling images," a user wrote.

Advertisement

"This is horrifying," said another.

"This has disturbed my sole in ways i never knew possible. i will hold this against you until my last days, know that [sic]."

The Daily Mail reports a previous picture shows the couch was a recent edition by Moore to the room, which she may have added in for her work purposes.

Moore's final decorative touches? A woman in a suit of armour standing over the bathtub and monkey figurine jammed into the stone wall.