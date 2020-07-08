A local man armed with a can of VB shared a few choice words on the Victoria lockdown when he hijacked a reporter's TV interview.

Hours before the News South Wales-Victoria border closure was announced, Nine News journalist Reid Butler was speaking to a local in Wodonga about the issue when another local crashed the interview.

"[The closure] is not very good," the man interrupts.

"Sir, I don't really give a f***. I'm in lockdown. Mate, I live here, and you try to lock me out of bloody Albury and Wodonga? How am I supposed to get to Centrelink? That's what I'm really worried about."

Advertisement

A voice off-camera then asked: "Is there a Centrelink in Wodonga?"

"No, there's not," the local responded. "Nah, that's very bad, hey? So you tell that to Channel Nine."

Butler shared the exchange on Twitter, writing: "That moment when a voxie gets crashed by an absolute legend."

A local man armed with a can of VB shared a few choice words on the Victoria lockdown when he hijacked a reporter's TV interview. Photo / Channel Nine News

Centrelink delivers a range of Australian Government payments and services for retirees, the unemployed, people with disabilities, students and more.

The nearest Centrelink location to Wodonga, which sits on the Victoria side of the border, is Albury Service Centre, which is in the NSW side of the border.

The nearest Centrelink location listed on the Victorian side, Wangaratta Service Centre, is 70km away.

While Service NSW said people who qualify as "cross-border resident" can apply for a border crossing permit, there are exemptions for people crossing the border to "meet other legal obligations."

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Nick Coatsworth has said the current outbreak in Victoria is "vastly different from any outbreaks we have seen in other parts of the country".

Advertisement

He said "every outbreak is different" but how these cases spread was something that he hadn't been seen before.

"This outbreak is markedly different to any of those in that it has originated and emerged in households, in young families, large, culturally-diverse families and is now within the community," he said.

There are currently 860 active Covid-19 cases in Victoria and 456 of those are suspected cases of community transmission.

Australia has recorded a total 8697 cases of Covid-19, with a death toll of 106.

- additional reporting news.com.au