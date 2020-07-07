Neon users have been left frustrated with the streaming service as the new version, merged with Lightbox, launched yesterday.

It wasn't long before users reported outages on the service, with some complaining that their watchlists had disappeared or that they couldn't log in to the platform.

One wrote on Facebook: "Sort it out please!!! How did we know that everything would not be as smooth as your numerous emails stated!!

"Cannot log in on the app on phone, cannot log on the tv, cannot log on the website!! What am I paying for!!!

"Really sad. I will have to cancel my subscription to neon as I am now having to pay for the subscription which I rarely use and movies I could watch yesterday for free, I have to now pay again ... May as well go and buy a movie!"

"Just updated Neon and now it won't load at all. What's happening? Please can you fix this as its not a good start to your merge with Lightbox. Plus we pay a subscription for a service we currently cannot use," wrote another.

"I was unaware that my NEON watch list would disappear after the merger. Only my Lightbox watchlist is in place. Also confused about my subscription," one user commented.

"I was fully subscribed to NEON but also had a free Lightbox account thru Spark, all using the same email address. I don't see a change in my subscription price however when I go to my account info."

Neon NZ responded to comments, saying that the problem had been identified and should have been resolved.

"The only watch list that will be still available are the Lightbox ones unfortunately due to the update. If you're confused about your subscription, don't hesitate to send us a pm."

A spokesperson for Sky TV, which owns Neon, told the Herald they had been in touch with customers and apologised for the "inconvenience".

"It's certainly not what we were wanting for them on day one. The problem was resolved within an hour."