A New Zealand-born K-pop star has smashed several Guinness World Records.
Roseanne "Rose" Park is a member of South Korean girl group Blackpink, whose new single How You Like That has earned 86.3 million views on YouTube in one day, writes the Daily Mail.
It's the most viewed video on YouTube in 24 hours, as well as the most viewed music video and the most viewed music video by a K-pop group.
Read More
- Auckland teen Jawsh 685 reaches No 1 on UK singles chart with Jason Derulo collab - NZ Herald
- Covid 19 coronavirus: Kiwi musicians come together to create charity single from lockdown - NZ Herald
- Source claims Jason Derulo 'went rogue' when taking Kiwi teen's song - NZ Herald
- New Zealand Music Month according to Tami Neilson, Stan Walker, The Beths, and more - NZ Herald
South Korean boy band BTS previously held all three records with their single Boy With Luv, with American singer Halsey.
Ariana Grande's Thank U, Next and Taylor Swift's Look What You Made Me Do are also previous record holders.
Blackpink's latest single has been a massive hit since it was released last month.
It was top of the charts in iTunes in more than 60 countries and has over 200 million views on YouTube.
While the group is South Korean, Rose was born in New Zealand and grew up in Melbourne.
She was a high school student at Canterbury Girls' Secondary College when she aced a local audition for Korean entertainment agency YG Entertainment.
Rose then moved to Seoul, taking dancing, language and singing lessons for years before her debut with Blackpink in late 2016.
The group are working on releasing a new full-length album this year.