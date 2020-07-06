The new film starring Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams lovingly references many of the competition's most memorable moments, and features many Eurovision stars.

The Eurovision Song Contest consistently manages to unite Europe and confuse the

The hamster wheel

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Cameos from winners

Related articles:

Ridiculous, yet familiar, entries

Singing in your native language

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A changing host country

A snarky British host

Bloc voting

And, of course, Abba