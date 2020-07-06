Accidental emails sent…

1. "My sister sent an email to a work colleague saying, "Do you want me to forward this email to anyone else?" She was distracted and it sent as, "Do you want me?" Took a while to live that one down!"

2. "I was in a meeting with director of comms. They were giving a PowerPoint but their emails were popping up in the corner of the screen so we could see the title and who they were from. One arrived from the CEO with the title 'we're all doomed'."

3. "I once sent an email welcoming Angus to the company ( but I missed out the G)."

Bed sharing good for relations

It seems that sleeping together on one bed is not just romantic; it also is healthy. A recent study suggests that couples who share a bed get better sleep compared to those who sleep in separate beds, measuring sleep parameters — from brain waves to movements, respiration, muscle tension, movements, heart activity — both in the presence and absence of the partner. The participants also completed questionnaires designed to measure relationship characteristics (e.g., relationship duration, degree of passionate love, relationship depth, etc.) The results showed that rapid eye movement (REM) sleep is both increased and less disrupted in couples sleeping together compared to when they sleep individually. This finding is particularly relevant because REM sleep, which is associated with vivid dreams, has been linked to emotion regulation, memory consolidation, social interactions and creative problem-solving.T he researchers also observed that the couples who shared a bed could synchronise their sleep patterns, which they believe is associated with relationship depth. In order words, the higher that participants rated the significance of their relationship to their life, the stronger the synchronisation with their partner.

Idioms about being anxious

6. Like a cat on hot bricks (English)

5. Like a monkey who eats chilli (Malay)

4. Like snot on a wire (Latvian)

3. Tight as a G-string (French)

2. S******g seven colours of sludge (Dutch)

1. Like a crocodile in a wallet factory (Puerto Rican Spanish)

