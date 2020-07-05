Rapper and songwriter Kanye West has declared he is running for President of the United States - again.

The self-proclaimed "greatest artist of all time" tweeted this morning declaring his intention to run for the top job.

He completed the tweet with an American flag emoji, and the hashtag #2020VISION.

"We must now realise the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future.

"I am running for president of the United States," West wrote.

West immediately received a positive response from Elon Musk, who said: "You have my full support!"

This isn't the first time the American rapper has pledged a run for the White House.

In November last year, he made headlines after publicly announcing he would run for President in 2024.

Over the past year, the singer has leaned much more into politics, having had a handful of widely publicised meetings with President Donald Trump.

At the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards, he announced onstage that he would be running for President, leading many to wonder whether he would run the following year.

In a 2019 interview with ex-pat Kiwi broadcaster Zane Lowe, West shared his ambitions for the oval office.

"There will be a time when I will be President of the US," he said. "And I will remember any founder that didn't have the capacity to understand culturally what we're doing."

Elsewhere, he tried to pass off his controversial support for Trump and the way he regularly sported a MAGA hat at that time as nothing but a "joke" played by none other than the Almighty himself.

"Now, liberals love art, right? For the greatest artist in human existence to put a red hat on was God's practical joke to all liberals," he said completely seriously. "Like, nooo, not Kanye!"

It is not clear how exactly West plans to run for President.

The 2020 Presidential election is scheduled for November 3 in the United States. Former Vice President Joe Biden is set to take on Trump, after he secured enough delegates to be the Democratic Party's presumptive nominee.